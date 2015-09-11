FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Greg Baer named president of the Clearing House Association
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2015 / 5:57 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Greg Baer named president of the Clearing House Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Clearing House Association (TCH), the oldest banking association and payments company in the United States, appointed Greg Baer as president.

TCH said Baer, who takes the job on Oct. 5, will lead the association’s analytical, litigation and advocacy efforts.

He joins from JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he was managing director and head of regulatory policy.

Baer previously worked at Bank of America, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve, and was a partner at Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering, Hale & Dorr. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.