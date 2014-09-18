FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discovery seeks to take control of Hub TV network from Hasbro-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Discovery seeks to take control of Hub TV network from Hasbro-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc is seeking a controlling interest in The Hub, reducing partner and toymaker Hasbro Inc’s share of the children’s cable TV network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Hasbro will retain a large stake in the Hub Television Networks Llc, which Discovery will rebrand as a family network, the newspaper said.

Since its launch nearly four years ago, the joint venture has struggled to compete against two more established children’s networks: Viacom Inc’s Nickelodeon and Walt Disney Co’s Disney Channel.

In June, Hub President and Chief Executive Margaret Loesch said she would leave the channel at the end of the year.

The Hub will be renamed Discovery Family, with the rebranding and launch possibly taking place as early as the fourth quarter, WSJ said.

Hasbro will control daytime programming on the network from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the report said.

Discovery declined to comment on the story. Hasbro did not respond to a telephone call or an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.