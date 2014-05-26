FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The Hut abandons London stock market listing - Financial Times
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 26, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

The Hut abandons London stock market listing - Financial Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Multi-website online retailer The Hut will not go ahead with a previously announced listing on the London Stock Exchange amid concerns about unsustainable technology valuations and share volatility, The Financial Times reported late on Monday.

The British newspaper reported The Hut Chief Executive Matthew Moulding as saying even if the company had floated at a sensible valuation, there was a risk the share price would be pushed to unsustainable levels before correcting. (link.reuters.com/vyc69v)

Moulding, who has a 17 percent stake in The Hut, said the company did not need to raise funds, adding that it had returned 13 million pounds to investors.

London has been a particular hot spot for capital, as firms tap yield-hungry investors, and private equity groups cash in on strong equity markets to exit investments made before the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

British retailers Poundland, Boohoo and Patisserie Valerie have all floated in recent weeks.

However, lukewarm demand for shares in retailers like Card Factory Plc is the latest sign interest in European company flotations may be cooling somewhat after a red-hot start to the year.

British clothing chain Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L also called off a planned 110-million-pound ($186 million) London stock market listing last week, citing market conditions as the reason.

The Hut could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.