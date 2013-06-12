FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund Screen-Funds betting on the growing amusement park market
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Fund Screen-Funds betting on the growing amusement park market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By David Randall
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - It's the one place where a
roller coaster ride is a good thing. 
    Revenue at U.S. theme parks is expected to reach a record
$13.4 billion this year, a 2.8 percent gain from 2012, according
to market research firm IBIS World. The expanding U.S. economy,
improving housing market and declining unemployment rate are all
factors behind the rosy forecast.
    Rising demand was one reason that Walt Disney Co was
able to raise its U.S. ticket prices 9.6 percent last week,
putting a one-day pass to Disneyland at $92. Comcast Corp's
 Universal Studios, meanwhile, invested more than $155
million in theme parks last year to take market share from
Disney. The company plans to build a Harry Potter attraction at
its Hollywood park, further cutting into Disney's core market. 
    While theme parks make up just one division at both Disney
and Comcast, analysts say both companies are in the best
positions to capture the expected growth in the sector. 
    Here are the funds with the largest combined percentage of
assets in those two companies, according to Lipper data. 

    
 Fund        Ticker      Total       % of        % of        3-year
                         Assets      Assets in   Assets in   annualized
                                     Disney      Comcast     performanc
                                                             e
 Fidelity    FBMPX       $919.2 mil  16.4        10.4        24.5
 Select                                                      
 Multimedia                                                  
 BBH Core    BBTEX       $5.5 bil    0           4.9         18.1
 Select                                                      
 Eaton       ECSTX       $7.6 bil    2.4         2.2         13.4
 Vance                                                       
 Large Cap                                                   
 Value                                                       
 State       STFGX       $3.5 bil    4.5         0           13.0
 Farm:                                                       
 Growth                                                      
 Fund                                                        
 JPMorgan    JLGMX       $11.8 bil   1.9         2.1         17.2
 Large Cap                                                   
 Growth                                                      
                         Source: Lipper, Morningstar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.