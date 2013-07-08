Macquarie fund to buy French wind power group Theolia

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - An infrastructure fund owned by Australian bank Macquarie has agreed to purchase French wind power group Theolia for 1.70 euros per share, the two groups said in a statement on Monday.

Theolia’s board and four major shareholders who own 13.45 percent of the company have backed the offer, which represents roughly a 41 percent premium on the average share price in the past month.

The deal is aimed at giving Theolia, which owns and operates wind farms in France, Germany, Italy, and Morocco, a long-term owner in a “difficult economic and regulatory environment”.

“Theolia will therefore be able to pay back a bond coming due January 2015 early and pursue its development plan,” they said.

Theolia operates 1269 megawatts worth of wind power for itself and other owners. It had a market capitalisation of 72.68 million euros at Friday’s close.

Macquarie was advised by Societe Generale and law firm Linklaters, and Credit Suisse advised Theolia.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Patrick Graham)