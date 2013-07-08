FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie fund to buy French wind power group Theolia
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2013 / 5:47 AM / in 4 years

Macquarie fund to buy French wind power group Theolia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - An infrastructure fund owned by Australian bank Macquarie has agreed to purchase French wind power group Theolia for 1.70 euros per share, the two groups said in a statement on Monday.

Theolia’s board and four major shareholders who own 13.45 percent of the company have backed the offer, which represents roughly a 41 percent premium on the average share price in the past month.

The deal is aimed at giving Theolia, which owns and operates wind farms in France, Germany, Italy, and Morocco, a long-term owner in a “difficult economic and regulatory environment”.

“Theolia will therefore be able to pay back a bond coming due January 2015 early and pursue its development plan,” they said.

Theolia operates 1269 megawatts worth of wind power for itself and other owners. It had a market capitalisation of 72.68 million euros at Friday’s close.

Macquarie was advised by Societe Generale and law firm Linklaters, and Credit Suisse advised Theolia.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.