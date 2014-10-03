FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Theraclion says positive Echopulse study results published
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 3, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Theraclion says positive Echopulse study results published

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Announced on Thursday the publication on Sept. 30 in the “Journal of Therapeutic Ultrasound” of results of the early assessment of benign thyroid nodules treatment by its Echopulse, using scintigraphic measures

* Series of cases were performed over four consecutive days

* 10 patients, examined acutely after the procedure, were assessed by scintigraphy before and after the treatment performed by Echopulse

* Article published demonstrates that the Echopulse positive postoperative results are confirmed by a scintigraphic assessment

* In terms of safety, no serious side effect related to the procedure was reported and no re-treatment was necessary

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.