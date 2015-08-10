FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mallinckrodt buys immunotherapy maker Therakos for $1.33 bln
August 10, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Mallinckrodt buys immunotherapy maker Therakos for $1.33 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy immunotherapy company Therakos Inc from investment firm The Gores Group in a deal valued at about $1.33 billion to strengthen its presence in hospitals.

Therakos is a maker of immune cell therapy, which is delivered through extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) - a form of therapy used to treat patients with skin manifestations associated with a common form of skin cancer.

Mallinckrodt said it expects the acquisition to add at least 10 cents per share to adjusted profit in 2016, assuming the deal closes in late fiscal 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

