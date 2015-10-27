FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA lists deficiencies at Theranos' Newark facility
#Healthcare
October 27, 2015

FDA lists deficiencies at Theranos' Newark facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration pointed out deficiencies at laboratory operator Theranos’ facility in Newark, California, including how the company classifies its main product.

The FDA also said that quality audits had not been performed at the facility. (1.usa.gov/1MpBrra)

Theranos’ main product is the Capillary Tube Nanotainer, one of two kinds of tiny vials used to collect blood from patients.

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that the startup now uses the nanotainers, for just one of its tests and that former employees also doubted the reliability of Edison, Theranos’s proprietary lab tool.

Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes has said her company’s technology is sound. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
