FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Theranos CEO says company's underlying technology is sound
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 21, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Theranos CEO says company's underlying technology is sound

Julia Love

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes fought back on Wednesday against accusations that the technology at the heart of the blood-testing startup has grave flaws.

Holmes delivered her defense of her company at a technology conference hosted in Laguna Beach by the Wall Street Journal, which last week published a pair of stories suggesting her startup was relying on technology from traditional labs as it struggled with its own technology.

But Holmes said the company has moved away from one of its devices only briefly as it transitions to getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration for all of its tests. She cited her successful lobbying for a law in Arizona that allows patients to get blood tests without a doctor’s order.

“I personally in Arizona worked very hard to change the law,” she said. “I can’t do that without knowing that the tests that are offered are of the highest quality.” (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.