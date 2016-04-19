FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Theranos under investigation by several U.S. regulators
#U.S. Legal News
April 19, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Theranos under investigation by several U.S. regulators

Kshitiz Goliya

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc confirmed on Monday it is under investigation by federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The company continues to work closely with regulators and is cooperating fully with all investigations,” a company spokeswoman said.

Other agencies which have opened probes against the company include the State Departments of Health in Pennsylvania and Arizona, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The investigations by the Departments of Health of Pennsylvania and Arizona and the FDA have closed, Theranos said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported the company was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and the New York State Department of Health have received subpoenas in recent weeks seeking documents and testimony about representations made to them by Theranos, the WSJ reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1WBWWrJ)

Walgreens Boots Alliance and the New York State Department of Health could not immediately be reached for comment.

The SEC and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California declined to comment.

