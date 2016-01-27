FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Theranos lab poses "jeopardy to patient health" - regulator
January 27, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Theranos lab poses "jeopardy to patient health" - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Deficient practices at a lab operated by blood-testing startup Theranos pose “immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety,” the U.S. government’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a letter to the company released on Wednesday.

Theranos, founded and led by Elizabeth Holmes, has been in the spotlight after reports in the Wall Street Journal suggested that the company’s blood-testing devices were flawed and had problems with accuracy.

The CMS, in a letter to the company dated Jan. 25, told Theranos it had 10 days to provide evidence that it had corrected the issues causing concern. (bit.ly/1nPLDP7)

Theranos, which is based on Palo Alto, California, was not immediately available for comment.

The lab in question is in Newark, California.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

