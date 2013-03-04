FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Piper Jaffray says Theravance may be sold, shares jump
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 4, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Piper Jaffray says Theravance may be sold, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Theravance Inc rose 14 percent after a brokerage said a positive outcome for the company’s respiratory drug could lead to a takeover of the company, which is one-quarter owned by GlaxoSmithKline Plc .

“We believe approval for Anoro by year end could lead to an eventual takeout,” Piper Jaffray analysts M Ian Somaiya, Do Kim and Matthew Luchini said in a note to clients.

Glaxo and Theravance have a partnership to develop respiratory drugs, including Breo and Anoro to help succeed Glaxo’s blockbuster Advair.

Theravance could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shares of Theravance, which has a market value of $2 billion, jumped to a high of $23.95 before easing back a little to $23.43 on the Nasdaq by early afternoon. (Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.