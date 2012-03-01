FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Thermadyne Holdings adds $100 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Thermadyne Holdings Corp 
on Thursday added $100 million of senior secured notes to an
existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. 	
    Jefferies and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: THERMADYNE HOLDINGS CORP	
	
AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 9 PCT       MATURITY    12/15/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY    6/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT   3/6/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A                          MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

