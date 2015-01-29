FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo Fisher Q4 results top expectations on Life Tech buy
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thermo Fisher Q4 results top expectations on Life Tech buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by the contribution from the Life Technologies acquisition.

Thermo Fisher said net profit rose to $601.2 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter from $342.1 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Thermo Fisher earned $1.99 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.94, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $4.49 billion, topping Wall Street’s average estimate of $4.38 billion.

With the addition of Life Tech business, Thermo Fisher’s life sciences business reported a surge in sales to $1.19 billion, compared with $192 million a year earlier.

The business provides reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research.

The company’s other three businesses reported sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The purchase of Life Tech for more than $13 billion was completed in early 2014.

Thermo Fisher, which paid down $3.8 billion of debt in 2014 related to the Life purchase, said it was on track to achieve $300 million in cost saving synergies in year three.

Thermo was due to provide its financial forecasts for 2015 later on Thursday during a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.