FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Under fire, Thermo Fisher defends its antibiotic test kits
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Under fire, Thermo Fisher defends its antibiotic test kits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific said it had total confidence in its antibiotic test kits, after an investigation published in a medical journal alleged they did not always contain the right amount of antibiotic.

The British Medical Journal (BMJ) said in a report published on Wednesday that Thermo Fisher’s British-based Oxoid unit had been selling flawed antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) discs.

AST discs, which contain specified amounts of antibiotics, are used in hospitals worldwide to see if a particular infection will respond to a particular drug. After being swabbed with a sample, a clear zone forms in areas where the drugs are working.

The BMJ said internal documents provided by a whistleblower showed that batches of the discs had been released which did not contain the correct amount of drug and sometimes no drug at all.

The company said it completely disagreed with the BMJ article, adding that an independent investigator had studied similar concerns raised by an employee at the time he left the company in 2008 and had found them to be without merit.

U.S.-based Thermo Fisher is the world’s largest maker of laboratory equipment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.