FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo profit tops Street view; forecast edges higher
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

Thermo profit tops Street view; forecast edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations, helped by double-digit increases in specialty diagnostics sales, and the laboratory equipment maker slightly raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Excluding items such as acquisition-related costs, the industry leader posted an adjusted profit of $1.22 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $233.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $523.4 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier, when the company recorded gains from the sale of businesses.

Despite unfavorable foreign exchange rates that reduce overseas sales but helped by acquisitions, Thermo forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $4.74 to $4.84 per share, up from its prior outlook of $4.71 to $4.83.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.