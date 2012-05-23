FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo Fisher outlines long-term growth prospects
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Thermo Fisher outlines long-term growth prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , a maker of laboratory equipment, said Wednesday it expects annual revenue growing in the mid single-digit percentages over the next five years, with adjusted earnings per share growing in the low to mid teens each year.

At an investor meeting in New York, Chief Financial Officer Peter Wilver laid out the case for the company’s long-term growth prospects, driven by growth in emerging markets, acquisitions, price increases and internal cost cuts.

Based on his projections, he said revenue in 2016 could reach $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion, while adjusted EPS could reach a range of $7.50 to $8.75. For 2011, the company reported revenue of $11.73 billion and EPS of $4.16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.