Thermo Fisher quarterly profit tops Street view

April 25 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday on increased sales of analytical instruments, and it slightly raised its full-year forecast.

The maker of laboratory equipment posted a net profit of $277.3 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $252.2 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Thermo earned $1.17 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it was raising its 2012 forecast primarily because of improved foreign currency exchange rates.

It now expects adjusted earnings of $4.71 to $4.83 per share. It had previously forecast $4.67 to $4.82.

The company expects revenue of $12.27 billion to $12.43 billion, up from its prior view of $12.15 billion to $12.35 billion.