FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo Fisher sued over sale of Mexico plant used by drug cartel
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2013 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Thermo Fisher sued over sale of Mexico plant used by drug cartel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Opengate Capital Group LLC filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging that laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sold it a Mexican plant last year without revealing that a drug cartel was operating there.

The private equity firm claimed that the Reynosa, Mexico-based manufacturing facility, which it acquired as part of a larger deal from Thermo Fisher, had been regularly infiltrated by gangs from the Gulf Cartel since at least 2011, according to a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, alleged that Thermo Fisher had acted in bad faith by withholding documents and directing employees to conceal the drug gang’s presence at the facility.

Opengate said gang members brandished weapons to intimidate employees at the facility and parked their cars and “tractor-trailers filled with unknown cargo” there.

It also said employees sought help from Thermo Fisher to address the cartel activity, but that security upgrade proposals were not implemented.

“Thermo Fisher made none of the upgrades that were recommended by its security advisers in January and February 2012, and took no meaningful action to fortify or further secure the Facility in response to the continuing cartel infiltration,” the complaint said.

The suit claimed that Thermo Fisher had rushed negotiations and provided misleading answers to due-diligence inquiries.

Opengate did not specify what damages it was seeking.

Thermo Fisher, the world’s largest maker of laboratory equipment and scientific instruments, agreed to acquire Life Technologies Inc in mid-April for more than $13 billion.

Thermo Fisher was not immediately available for comment outside of normal U.S. business hours.

The company’s shares closed at $84.46 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.