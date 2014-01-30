FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo Fisher's quarterly profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Thermo Fisher's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest laboratory equipment maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales rose across its businesses.

The company also forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of $6.70-$6.90 per share, including gains from its acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.

Thermo Fisher said it expected full-year revenue of $16.63 billion-$16.83 billion.

The company’s net income fell to $342.1 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $376.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Thermo Fisher earned $1.43 per share, excluding items.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $3.47 billion, helped by strong sales across its laboratory equipment, analytical technologies and specialty diagnostics businesses.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.