FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thermo Fisher sells cell culture, other businesses to GE
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Thermo Fisher sells cell culture, other businesses to GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Scientific and laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would sell its cell culture, gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses to GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric Co, for about $1.06 billion.

The businesses, expected to have combined revenue of about $250 million in 2013, will become part of GE Healthcare’s life sciences division, Thermo Fisher said in a statement.

The deal will allow GE to expand its technologies for the discovery and manufacturing of medicines, vaccines and diagnostics, GE said in a separate statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.