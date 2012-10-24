FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates, raises FY view again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as sales of its specialty diagnostic equipment rose, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast for the second time this year.

Thermo cited its strong performance over the first three quarters, completion of an acquisition and improved foreign exchange rates for its revised outlook.

The world’s largest laboratory equipment maker said it now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $4.81 to $4.88 per share and revenue of $12.32 billion to $12.40 billion. It had earlier forecast earnings of $4.74 to $4.84 per share and revenue of $12.14 billion to $12.26 billion.

Net profit rose to $290.4 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter from $265.4 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs, Thermo earned $1.19 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.09 billion, edging past Wall Street estimates of $2.99 billion.

The specialty diagnostics unit was a standout in the quarter as sales jumped 15 percent to $707 million.

The laboratory products and services unit had sales of $1.51 billion, up 5 percent from the year ago quarter, while analytical technologies sales edged 1 percent higher to $1.01 billion.

