September 12, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TheStreet buys mergers and acquisitions publication The Deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Financial news website TheStreet Inc bought mergers and acquisition publication The Deal from Wasserstein & Co for $5.8 million, according to a U.S. regulatory filing on Wednesday.

TheStreet said the purchase would boost its reader base with more paid subscribers and increase the depth of its content.

One of the first digital-only publications, TheStreet was co-founded in 1996 by Jim Cramer, the boisterous host of CNBC’s Mad Money. It had a closely watched initial public offering in 1999 during the height of the dotcom boom.

The Deal was started in 1999 as a place for hedge fund managers, private equity bankers and others in the world of finance to find the latest information on mergers and acquisitions.

It now has about 40,000 subscribers and publishes the popular Deal Pipeline, which tracks merger-related information.

Like many media companies, TheStreet and the Deal have struggled, particularly as their key base, the financial industry, is pulling back on costs and laying off thousands of employees.

For the second quarter, TheStreet reported a loss of $1.9 million on a 17 percent drop in revenue.

Wasserstein & Co is the investment firm founded by the late Bruce Wasserstein. It also manages New York magazine, which the Wasserstein family owns.

