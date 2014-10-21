FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ferd AS invests $23 mln in Thin Film Electronics ASA
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 21, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ferd AS invests $23 mln in Thin Film Electronics ASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Says Ferd AS invests $23 million in Thin Film Electronics ASA

* Says Ferd AS has agreed to acquire 37,500,000 shares in the company at a subscription price of 4.00 Norwegian crowns per share totalling 150,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($23 million)

* Says upon completion of the transaction, Ferd will hold 7.3 pct of shares in the company

* Says Ferd will also receive 31,250,000 warrants, each with an exercise price of 4.80 Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.