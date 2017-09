Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA

* Says PARC, a Xerox company, increases its shareholding in Thinfilm

* Says PARC will receive 334,702 new shares equal to 1,549,000 Norwegian crowns through a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)