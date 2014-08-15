FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thin Film Q2 pretax result NOK -41 million (NOK -14 million)
#Semiconductors
August 15, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Thin Film Q2 pretax result NOK -41 million (NOK -14 million)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thin Film Electronics ASA : * Q2 revenues NOK 5 mln (3 mln) * Q2 pretax result NOK -41 million (NOK -14 million) * Board of Directors and management are optimistic that Thinfilm will be able to enter new commercial agreements for printed integrated systems and Smart Labels * Thinfilm concentrates its efforts around three main areas: 1) commercializing memory products, including brand protection, 2) developing and commercializing wireless, integrated systems and Smart Labels, and 3) licensing this technology platform to scale-up partners and customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
