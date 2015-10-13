FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn. fights sovereign immunity defense for tribal-linked lender
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Penn. fights sovereign immunity defense for tribal-linked lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Texas-based lender Think Finance should not be allowed to use “rent-a-tribe” partnerships with American Indians to gain protected legal status for an alleged predatory lending scheme, lawyers for the state of Pennsylvania told a federal judge.

In court papers filed Friday opposing the company’s motion to dismiss, the state’s attorney general’s office said Think Finance and its affiliates were trying to hide behind tribal sovereign immunity to avoid liability for illegal payday loans that charged thousands of Pennsylvania residents interest rates topping 200 percent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hC6LEQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.