FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Avenue, Whitman are sued over junk bond fund collapse
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 15, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Third Avenue, Whitman are sued over junk bond fund collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - An investor has sued Third Avenue Management Co, its founder Martin Whitman, and several other executives for at least $500 million over last month’s collapse of a junk bond mutual fund they oversaw.

In a complaint filed on Friday with a New York state court in Manhattan, William Engel accused the defendants of failing to manage and maintain sufficient liquidity for the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund to stay open.

Engel said he has been a shareholder of the fund since September 2009.

Third Avenue decided to liquidate the fund after it was overwhelmed with redemption requests by investors.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.