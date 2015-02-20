FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loeb says Fanuc's spending expansion no alternative to buybacks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Loeb says Fanuc's spending expansion no alternative to buybacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose hedge fund Third Point has taken a stake in Fanuc Corp , said the Japanese industrial robot maker’s recent plan to boost capital spending was no alternative to fixing its “blatant capital inefficiency”.

“We like that Fanuc is investing and expanding capacity,” he told Reuters in an email interview. “But we take great issue with the inefficient balance sheet.”

“The capacity expansions should not be thought of as an alternative to solving the blatant capital inefficiency of Fanuc,” he said, adding that it was a good time to improve its capital allocation as Fanuc shares were “significantly undervalued today”.

Cash-rich Fanuc on Monday said it would double its planned investment in a new factory to 100 billion yen ($844 million), although it said that move was unrelated to Third Point’s call for more buybacks.

Loeb said Fanuc had not responded directly to his letter. He did not disclose the size of its stake but said it made it “one of the largest shareholders of the company.” (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.