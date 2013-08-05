FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Point Re IPO price range set at $12.50-$14.50/shr
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Third Point Re IPO price range set at $12.50-$14.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Third Point Re, controlled by billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb, is set to raise up to $322 million from its IPO after the company said the offering was expected to be priced at between $12.50 and $14.50 per share.

Third Point will sell 21.5 million of the 22.2 million shares on offer, with the rest being sold by other shareholders, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. ()

The company last week raised its proposed IPO size to $345 million from $250 million.

Third Point LLC launched its reinsurer arm last year with $750 million in capital. The reinsurer is led by John Berger, the former CEO of Alterra Capital Holding Ltd’s reinsurance business.

JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.