Thoma Bravo completes fundraising for Fund X
February 28, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

Thoma Bravo completes fundraising for Fund X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced on Tuesday that it has completed fundraising for its latest fund, closing at $1.25 billion.

The fund, called Thoma Bravo Fund X, was oversubscribed with support from prior and new investors.

The San Francisco-based private equity fund, which most recently spent $1.3 billion in buying Web security firm Blue Coat Systems, will invest Fund X by continuing to buy and build in consolidating industries with a focus on enterprise and infrastructure software and financial and business services.

Thoma Bravo completed its first platform acquisition for Fund X last month when it acquired Telestream, a leading provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and solutions.

