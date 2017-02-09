LONDON Feb 9 Standard Life Investments, the
fund arm of insurer Standard Life, said on Thursday it
had voted against the re-election of the board members who set
pay at holiday firm Thomas Cook after it disagreed with
their plans.
SLI, the second-biggest investor in Thomas Cook, with a near
13 percent stake, Reuters data showed, said the move followed
disagreement with a plan to introduce a potential payment to
executives above the normal upper limit set by the pay policy.
"In addition, we opposed the introduction of new elements to
the remuneration plan as we strongly believe these should be
dealt with in the existing policy," the statement added.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)