Thomas Cook says CEO Harriet Green to step down
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thomas Cook says CEO Harriet Green to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas Cook said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group.

Warning that its pace of growth would moderate next year to reflect a tougher trading environment, Thomas Cook said that Green would be replaced by chief operating officer Peter Fankhauser with immediate effect.

The CEO change came as the company reported a 44 percent jump in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 323 million pounds ($507.43 million) for the year ended September, broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast of 320 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6365 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

