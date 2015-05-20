FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook CEO says bookings unaffected by social media calls for boycott
May 20, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thomas Cook CEO says bookings unaffected by social media calls for boycott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook said it was not seeing an impact from calls by some social media users for a boycott following criticism in Britain over its handling of the deaths in 2006 of two children on one of its holidays.

“First of all I want to say that I feel deeply sorry about the tragic death of these two children,” Thomas Cook Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said in an interview on Wednesday. “So far we don’t see any impact on our bookings.”

Thomas Cook shares fell around 3 percent on Monday as some social media users called for a boycott of the company following reports it had received more in compensation over the deaths of the children than their parents.

The company earlier reported a narrower first-half loss and repeated guidance provided last November that on a constant currency basis it expected growth in full-year earnings. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

