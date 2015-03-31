FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thomas Cook says on track as trading improves
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thomas Cook says on track as trading improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc

* Group is trading in line with management’s expectations

* Winter 2014/15 season now almost fully sold, and summer 2015 more than 50% sold

* Uk business continues to trade ahead of last year

* Trading in continental europe and northern europe has improved since we reported our q1 results

* Winter is now 95% sold, 1% ahead of this time last year, while average selling prices are 2% lower due to product mix changes

* Summer 2015 season is now 54% sold for group as a whole, 2% higher than this time last year.

* Continue to expect further growth in fy15, consistent with our expectations at our full year results in november Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

