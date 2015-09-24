FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook sticks with forecast for growth
September 24, 2015

Thomas Cook sticks with forecast for growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Travel company Thomas Cook maintained its guidance for growth this year and said late summer trading had seen strong demand for holidays to Greece and Egypt.

Thomas Cook said in a trading update on Thursday bookings in its fourth quarter had been boosted by poor weather in Scandinavia, and it was encouraged by demand for the holidays in the coming winter.

The company is forecasting growth on a constant currency basis for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, despite a previously announced 25 million pound ($38 million) hit to operating profit from cancelling holidays to Tunisia in the aftermath of a beach massacre in June. ($1 = 0.6551 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

