a year ago
Britain's Thomas Cook sticks to annual guidance
September 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's Thomas Cook sticks to annual guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British travel company Thomas Cook stuck to its annual profit guidance on Tuesday, after strong demand for summer holidays to destinations other than Turkey helped offset pressure on the group.

Thomas Cook was forced to lower its guidance in July after the failed coup in Turkey, formerly the company's fourth most important market, prompted holidaymakers to change their plans.

For the twelve months ended Sept. 30, Thomas Cook is expecting to post operating profit of 300 million pounds ($389.4 million), an outlook it reconfirmed on Tuesday, with bookings excluding Turkey up 8 percent this summer.

Including Turkey, overall bookings were down 4 percent, the group added. ($1 = 0.7704 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
