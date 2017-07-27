Travel firm Thomas Cook says strong summer momentum to continue

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Tour operator Thomas Cook said on Thursday that strong demand for summer bookings would continue into winter, adding that its full-year operating profit would be in-line with forecasts.

The travel firm said that group revenue was up 14 percent, helped by a continued recovery in Turkey, and that winter 2017/2018 was 30 percent sold, with bookings ahead in all markets.

Thomas Cook also said that it was continuing to suffer from margin pressure in Spain due to high competition there.