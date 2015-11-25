FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomas Cook confident on 2016, flags possible payout restart
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Thomas Cook confident on 2016, flags possible payout restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas Cook said confidence in its progress in the current financial year meant it could restart dividend payments in early 2017, as it reported an expected 4 percent drop in annual profit.

Thomas Cook posted underlying profit from operations (EBIT) of 310 million pounds in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, slightly higher than the 307 million pounds consensus forecast, but lower than the 323 million pounds it made last year.

The company had warned in July that cancellations of holidays to Tunisia after a beach gun attack, concerns regarding Greece’s potential exit from the euro and a currency hit would knock this year’s profit. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.