Thomas Cook says Tunisia attack, Greece concern to hit year profit
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Thomas Cook says Tunisia attack, Greece concern to hit year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook said the cancellation of holidays to Tunisia after a beach resort gun attack and concerns regarding Greece’s potential exit from the euro were expected to impact 2015 profit by about 25 million pounds ($39 million).

However, the group said on Thursday that overall it continued to expect growth in full-year earnings on a constant currency basis.

Thomas Cook said third-quarter operating profit improved by 53 million pounds to 3 million pounds.

It added that summer holiday bookings to most destinations met expectations.

$1 = 0.6412 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
