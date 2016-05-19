FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomas Cook summer bookings down 5 percent on Turkey slump
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Thomas Cook summer bookings down 5 percent on Turkey slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas Cook said its summer bookings were down 5 percent as tourists shunned Turkey, its second-most popular destination last year, leading to a lower forecast for full-year earnings.

The group said revenue for its first half grew slightly to 2.67 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), and its underlying operating loss improved by 5 percent to 163 million pounds thanks to the positive impact of selling higher quality holidays on its margins.

Thomas Cook said it expected underlying operating profit for the year to be between 310 million and 335 million pounds, towards the bottom of analysts’ forecasts of 310 million to 359 million.

It said it continued to expect to pay a dividend in respect of the current year’s earnings.

$1 = 0.6855 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.