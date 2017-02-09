LONDON Feb 9 Tour-operator Thomas Cook said that bookings for the summer were up on last year on Thursday, but it remained cautious on the rest of 2017 given political and economic uncertainty.

Thomas Cook said that 31 percent of its summer holidays had been sold, with bookings 9 percent ahead of last year, after it expanded its offerings in Greece and other European countries.

In its first-quarter results, the group said its performance was in-line with its expectations, and that it expected full-year results to fulfill current market expectations

It said that revenue was up 1 percent to 1.62 billion pounds, and its gross margin rose 10 basis points to 22.1 percent, reflecting focus on own-brand and selected partner hotels. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)