9 months ago
Thomas Cook FY profit broadly flat after Turkey issues weigh
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 23, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Thomas Cook FY profit broadly flat after Turkey issues weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British travel company Thomas Cook posted broadly flat annual profit after its attempt to grow was hampered by customers turning their backs on holidays to Turkey, and said it was encouraged by future demand for trips abroad.

The company reported operating profit of 308 million pounds ($382 million) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, beating an analyst forecast of 296 million pounds, and compared to the 310 million pounds it made last year.

Thomas Cook also announced plans to pay a dividend of 0.5 pence per share for the 2016 full-year, in line with guidance it gave last year, making its first payout for five years. ($1 = 0.8062 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

