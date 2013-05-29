FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook agrees aircraft leasing deal with GECAS
May 29, 2013

Thomas Cook agrees aircraft leasing deal with GECAS

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook has agreed to lease nine Airbus jets from General Electric’s aircraft leasing unit as part of its fleet renewal programme, it said on Wednesday.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has agreed to acquire six A321-200s from Airbus that Thomas Cook will lease from GECAS for 144 months, the British travel firm said.

The 172-year old travel group expects to receive four of the planes in the first quarter of 2015, with the remaining two expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2015.

Thomas Cook also said it had agreed to lease an additional three A321-200 aircraft from GECAS for 144 months at market rates, with the first of the three set to be delivered in the first quarter of 2015.

