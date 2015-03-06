FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fosun says not planning Thomas Cook takeover
March 6, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

China's Fosun says not planning Thomas Cook takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it was not planning to acquire Thomas Cook in its entirety, after buying a 5 percent stake in the British travel group on Friday.

“We have no plan to take over Thomas Cook,” Qian Jiannong, President of Fosun’s Tourism and Commercial Group, told reporters.

Fosun paid 91.9 million pounds ($140.12 million) for the stake and will seek to double its holding in Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel group, to 10 percent, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

