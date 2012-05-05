FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomas Cook lenders agree new financing package
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 5, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Thomas Cook lenders agree new financing package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc said it has agreed a new financing package with its lenders which extends the maturity of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) of financing until May 31, 2015.

The 170-year-old travel group has been forced to consider a raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three profit warnings last year due to young families with children cutting back on holidays.

Thomas Cook endured a dire 2011, with a sales slump culminating in the departure of veteran chief executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa in August and a funding crunch requiring the company to ask its banks for new financing.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.