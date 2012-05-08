FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thomas Cook set to announce departure of CFO-FT
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 11:53 PM / 5 years ago

Thomas Cook set to announce departure of CFO-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook is set to announce the departure of its chief financial officer this week, dealing another blow to the world’s oldest travel group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The departure of Paul Hollingworth, who has been at the company for two years, will not take place immediately, a source with knowledge of the situation is cited as saying.

Thomas Cook could not be reached for immediate comment.

Hollingworth’s impending departure comes as the debt-laden tour operator sealed its third refinancing in a year with a three-year funding lifeline worth 1.4 billion pounds.

The 170-year-old firm is also searching for a new chief executive, following the departure of Manny Fontenla-Novoa in August.

The company warned about its profits three times last year as civil unrest in North Africa and the economic downturn in Britain hurt bookings, and it has been forced to consider a number of fundraising proposals.

