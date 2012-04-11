FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 6 years ago

Thomas Cook seeking to sell French unit-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc has given an unnamed French bank the mandate to sell its Thomas Cook France unit as part of a strategic review, French website La Tribune.fr reported on Wednesday citing a source close to the matter.

The 170-year-old British travel group has been forced to consider a raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three profit warnings last year as young families with children cut back on holidays.

Thomas Cook said on Monday it was in advanced talks with its lenders to extend financing arrangements as part its strategic review and was exploring a possible sale and leaseback of certain aircraft.

A spokesman for Thomas Cook in France declined to comment on Wednesday on the report.

Thomas Cook France is the country’s second-largest travel tour operator, operating under the Thomas Cook and Jet Tours brands.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton

