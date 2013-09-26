FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomas Cook sees full-year profits in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Thomas Cook sees full-year profits in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest tour operator, said it had experienced slower trading in summer compared to last year as forecasted and said it expected its full-year results to be in line with expectations.

The company said its summer holidays were now over 95 percent sold but late bookings had slowed compared to last year. It had warned that last year’s market was particularly strong due to bad weather around much of Europe, which was not a factor this year.

Across the group as a whole, average selling prices were up in each reported segment, it said.

Winter trading had started more slowly across most markets due to warm weather across Europe and recent geopolitical events, but the company said the wider range of routes and packages it was offering would help it hit its targets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.