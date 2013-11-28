Thomas Cook turnaround gathers pace as profit rises 49 pct

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook posted a 49 percent jump in full-year operating profit and raised its cost cutting target as part of the holiday firm’s successful turnaround programme.

The 172-year-old travel group on Thursday reported earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding exceptional items, of 263 million pounds ($428.09 million) for the year to the end of September, ahead of a company supplied consensus forecast of 251 million pounds. Revenues rose 1.3 percent to 9.32 billion pounds.

The world’s oldest travel firm is recovering from a dramatic slump in sales over the last two years, hit by the euro zone debt crisis, high fuel costs and social and political turmoil in popular holiday destinations such as Greece, Egypt and Tunisia.

Thomas Cook raised its cost cutting target to 440 million pounds after identifyintg a further 40 million of savings during the year.

Shares in Thomas Cook, which have more than trebled in 2013, closed at 152.8 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 2.2 billion pounds.